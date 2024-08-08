Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) recently:

8/1/2024 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $217.00 to $215.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $230.00 to $236.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at Argus to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/31/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $268.00 to $260.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $283.00 to $281.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $267.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2024 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/18/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $259.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $275.00 to $240.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $244.00 to $230.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Illinois Tool Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $305.00 to $283.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2024 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/21/2024 – Illinois Tool Works was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/13/2024 – Illinois Tool Works was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $2.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $239.77. 800,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.30. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.50 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.73. The company has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 99.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illinois Tool Works

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,364,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,171,006,000 after acquiring an additional 51,654 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth about $818,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $773,234,000 after buying an additional 122,840 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,350,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,715,000 after buying an additional 26,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,001,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,232,000 after buying an additional 99,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

