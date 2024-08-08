Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) in the last few weeks:

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $54.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/30/2024 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

7/26/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

VRNS traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,305. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.18 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $130.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,217,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,396,000 after acquiring an additional 23,231 shares in the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 4.8% during the second quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.8% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 10,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 268.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

