Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.25

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $659.94 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Company Profile

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

