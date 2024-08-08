Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Lowered to $7.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RDFN. Citigroup decreased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

RDFN stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.70. 2,245,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,903,592. Redfin has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.65.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Redfin by 282.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Redfin by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 61.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

