Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Chairman Sells $1,750,000.00 in Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,503,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Regency Centers Price Performance

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $71.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.44.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regency Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 25,250.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 582.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.