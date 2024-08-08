REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Price Target Raised to $39.00

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for REGENXBIO’s FY2024 earnings at ($4.99) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.25.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

Shares of RGNX opened at $12.04 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 270.74% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. REGENXBIO’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,279 shares of company stock worth $997,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGNX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 276.8% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in REGENXBIO by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

