REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Barclays

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on REGENXBIO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded REGENXBIO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.25.

REGENXBIO Stock Down 5.1 %

RGNX opened at $12.04 on Monday. REGENXBIO has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.98. The firm has a market cap of $593.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.26.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The business had revenue of $22.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $136,451.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $152,473.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Curran Simpson sold 9,648 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $145,105.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,100 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $136,451.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,473.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,279 shares of company stock worth $997,184. Corporate insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REGENXBIO

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in REGENXBIO by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in REGENXBIO by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in REGENXBIO by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in REGENXBIO by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

