Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.64.

NYSE:RGA opened at $197.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.92. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $227.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,993,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 16,078.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,027 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 143,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,617,000 after purchasing an additional 26,306 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

