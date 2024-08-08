Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Raised to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $34.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on RNST. Raymond James raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Renasant from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Renasant from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $39.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.03. Renasant has a 1 year low of $22.99 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.05 million. Renasant had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Renasant by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at $946,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Renasant by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 314,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,590,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

