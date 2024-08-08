Reviewing ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON)

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) and CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADMA Biologics and CG Oncology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 CG Oncology 0 0 5 0 3.00

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 6.99%. CG Oncology has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 106.05%. Given CG Oncology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CG Oncology is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $283.18 million 9.37 -$28.24 million ($0.02) -572.50 CG Oncology $539,000.00 3,840.15 -$48.61 million N/A N/A

This table compares ADMA Biologics and CG Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ADMA Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than CG Oncology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.6% of CG Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and CG Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -1.29% 17.24% 7.38% CG Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats CG Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, drug wholesalers, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology, Inc., an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients. It also develops PIVOT-006, a cretostimogene monotherapy for intermediate-risk NMIBC following transurethral resection of the bladder tumor; and CORE-008 for treating patients with high-risk NMIBC, including BCG-exposed and BCG-naïve NMIBC patients. CG Oncology, Inc. was formerly known as Cold Genesys, Inc. and changed its name to CG Oncology, Inc. in June 2020. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

