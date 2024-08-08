Reviewing Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST)

Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) and NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Modiv Industrial and NETSTREIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Modiv Industrial 0 0 1 0 3.00 NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44

Modiv Industrial presently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.12%. NETSTREIT has a consensus price target of $17.84, suggesting a potential upside of 15.57%. Given Modiv Industrial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Modiv Industrial is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Modiv Industrial has a beta of -0.23, meaning that its stock price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Modiv Industrial pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Modiv Industrial pays out -244.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NETSTREIT pays out 933.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Modiv Industrial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Modiv Industrial and NETSTREIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Modiv Industrial 1.80% 0.37% 0.16% NETSTREIT 3.32% 0.39% 0.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.2% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Modiv Industrial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Modiv Industrial and NETSTREIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Modiv Industrial $48.53 million 2.87 -$6.61 million ($0.47) -31.32 NETSTREIT $137.21 million 8.23 $6.84 million $0.09 171.11

NETSTREIT has higher revenue and earnings than Modiv Industrial. Modiv Industrial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NETSTREIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

NETSTREIT beats Modiv Industrial on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial, Inc. is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

