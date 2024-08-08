Revolve Group’s (RVLV) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their neutral rating on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.59.

Revolve Group stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,472. Revolve Group has a 1-year low of $12.25 and a 1-year high of $23.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the first quarter worth about $33,735,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 825,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 678,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after acquiring an additional 229,964 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 55.7% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

