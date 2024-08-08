Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Insider Joel S. Goldberg Sells 3,500 Shares

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RVTY traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.13. 512,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,332. The company has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 96.95, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average is $107.28.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RVTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

