Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.42% from the stock’s current price.

REYN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.16. 182,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reynolds Consumer Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 183,125 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter valued at about $409,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 135.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares during the period. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

