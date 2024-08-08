Ricky Hopson Sells 662 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) insider Ricky Hopson sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $39,428.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,251.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ricky Hopson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26.

Catalent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $59.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. Catalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.80 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTLT. Barclays increased their price objective on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalent in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Institutional Trading of Catalent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,655,000 after buying an additional 376,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,644,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 403.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,150,000 after buying an additional 498,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Catalent by 509.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,217 shares during the last quarter.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

