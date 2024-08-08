Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) PT Lowered to $18.00

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RIVN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.

RIVN traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, hitting $14.72. 32,529,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,044,785. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 53.55% and a negative net margin of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $16,374,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after buying an additional 25,550,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $761,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,357 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,015,793 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $443,072,000 after purchasing an additional 7,714,788 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,427,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

