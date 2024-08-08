Robert W. Baird Lowers Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) to Neutral

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSEX

Middlesex Water Stock Performance

MSEX stock opened at $61.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.19. Middlesex Water has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 64.36%.

Insider Activity at Middlesex Water

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,751.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Middlesex Water

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,650,000 after acquiring an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Middlesex Water by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after purchasing an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Middlesex Water by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.