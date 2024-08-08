Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RHHBY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $39.48 on Friday. Roche has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $41.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Roche by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Roche by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roche during the 2nd quarter worth $327,000.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

