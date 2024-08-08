Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total value of $127,617.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 467 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.27, for a total transaction of $127,617.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,696. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 3.3 %

ROK stock traded up $8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.30. The stock had a trading volume of 277,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,073. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $317.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.27 and a 200 day moving average of $274.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 48.88%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

