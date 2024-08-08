Rosenblatt Securities Cuts ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Price Target to $335.00

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $345.00 to $335.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.33.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $298.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 60.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 11.51%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in ANSYS by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,399,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $3,032,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 29,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $153,537,000 after acquiring an additional 66,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 90,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after purchasing an additional 18,173 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

