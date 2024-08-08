Round Dollar Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.93 Billion (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Round Dollar token can currently be bought for $2.05 or 0.00006728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Round Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Round Dollar has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and approximately $5.64 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Round Dollar is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketDoge is a token that was built on Binance Smart Chain network and aims to make people send money fast and with low fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

