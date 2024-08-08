Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Price Target to $32.00

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of REYN traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.06. The company had a trading volume of 781,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,550. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.47. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $31.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $930.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.71 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 188.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 280,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,838,000 after acquiring an additional 183,125 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after purchasing an additional 133,002 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth $409,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 135.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 15,764 shares in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

