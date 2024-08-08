Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TIXT. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut TELUS International (Cda) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.55.

Shares of TIXT opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.32 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 11.67%. TELUS International (Cda)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIXT. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

