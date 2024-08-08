Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target to $130.00

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.70. 1,983,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503,985. The stock has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

