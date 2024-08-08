Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $36.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CSX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. CSX has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,251,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,418,883,000 after buying an additional 443,755 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $757,276,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,133,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $573,128,000 after buying an additional 1,060,204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

