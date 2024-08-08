RS Group plc (LON:RS1) Insider David J. R. Sleath Buys 3,255 Shares

RS Group plc (LON:RS1 – Get Free Report) insider David J. R. Sleath acquired 3,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 733 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £23,859.15 ($30,490.93).

LON:RS1 opened at GBX 774 ($9.89) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 742.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 749.45. RS Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 551.20 ($7.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 852.60 ($10.90). The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,984.62, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. RS Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,641.03%.

RS1 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 780 ($9.97) to GBX 785 ($10.03) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.82) to GBX 900 ($11.50) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

