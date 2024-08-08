Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $183,600.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,937,337 shares in the company, valued at $91,416,502.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $161,425.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $153,725.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $158,400.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $154,275.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $181,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $183,300.00.

Rumble Price Performance

RUM opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.64. Rumble Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rumble ( NASDAQ:RUM ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.27 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 161.62% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Rumble in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Rumble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUM. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the first quarter worth $1,584,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the first quarter worth $339,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

Featured Stories

