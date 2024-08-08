Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $3.30

Rune (RUNE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $3.30 or 0.00005360 BTC on major exchanges. Rune has a total market cap of $16,387.82 and approximately $55,759.45 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune has traded 16.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rune Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 4,972 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 4,972.32740384. The last known price of Rune is 3.06949324 USD and is down -4.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $58,335.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

