Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

RWAYZ stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027

runway growth capital lends capital—as well as relationships, experience and passion—to help fast-growing, dynamic companies achieve their fullest potential.

