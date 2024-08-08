Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.
Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance
RWAYZ stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,475. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $25.70.
About Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.