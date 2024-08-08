Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (NYSEARCA:BRW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BRW opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.24. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $8.00.
About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund
