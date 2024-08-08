Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SALM opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio stations; offers programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

