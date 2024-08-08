Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading Down 10%

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.81 and last traded at $1.81. Approximately 1,713 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07.

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

