Scotiabank Increases BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $86.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $86.30 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $73.68 and a 52-week high of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.65, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,184,258.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $375,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,117,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,582,348,000 after acquiring an additional 67,046 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,774,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,671 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $381,239,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,098,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,605,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,850,000 after acquiring an additional 401,152 shares during the last quarter. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

