Scotiabank Increases Propel (TSE:PRL) Price Target to C$28.00

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$26.50 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Propel Trading Up 6.2 %

Shares of PRL stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.95. 163,306 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.13. Propel has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Get Propel alerts:

Propel (TSE:PRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.45 million.

About Propel

Propel Holdings Inc operates as a financial technology company. The company's lending platform facilitates to credit products, such as installment loans and lines of credit under the MoneyKey, CreditFresh, and Fora Credit brands to American consumers. It also offers marketing, analytics, and loan servicing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Propel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.