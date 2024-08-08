Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.14, Yahoo Finance reports. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $43.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Seanergy Maritime Trading Up 2.7 %

Seanergy Maritime stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. 227,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. Seanergy Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day moving average is $9.47.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.78%. This is a positive change from Seanergy Maritime’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHIP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.