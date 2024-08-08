Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Summit Materials in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. The consensus estimate for Summit Materials’ current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Summit Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Summit Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Summit Materials from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $29.98 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Summit Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

Further Reading

