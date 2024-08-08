Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports.

Sensei Biotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNSE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $1.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cancer patients. The company's Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics platform is designed to generate highly selective therapeutics that disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment.

