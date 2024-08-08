Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Senseonics Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.84.
Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics
About Senseonics
Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Senseonics
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.