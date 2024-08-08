Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Senseonics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SENS opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The stock has a market cap of $209.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.82. Senseonics has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $0.84.

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 million. Senseonics had a negative net margin of 346.38% and a negative return on equity of 202.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Senseonics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Senseonics

About Senseonics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SENS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senseonics during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Senseonics by 30.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 909,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 211,128 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senseonics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,525,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 155,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senseonics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development and manufacturing of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 that are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management.

