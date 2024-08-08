SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Sells $208,992.40 in Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $208,992.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,804,062.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

On Thursday, June 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $1,110,768.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $1,428,818.40.

On Thursday, June 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $667,901.10.

On Monday, May 13th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $1,311,010.56.

NYSE S traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.34. 3,053,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,623,799. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.79. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on S shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

