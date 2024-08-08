Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Sells $5,964,792.86 in Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,109,359.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $74.92. 429,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,949. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $52.89 and a 1 year high of $80.37.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

SCI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Service Co. International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,137,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,920,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,473,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the 4th quarter worth about $92,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 908,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

