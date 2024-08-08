Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Acquires Shares of 22,195 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 627.4% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 545,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,604,000 after buying an additional 470,859 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 365,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 86,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.