Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 5.4% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc owned 0.33% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,181,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $795,000. Financial Symmetry Inc grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 161,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 29,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 17,643 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.47. 228,271 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

