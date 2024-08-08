Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $52.78. 1,058,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

