Sierra Metals (SMT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, August 9th.
Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sierra Metals had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of C$85.12 million for the quarter.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
SMT opened at C$0.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.82. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.70. The firm has a market cap of C$142.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 2.12.
Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Sierra Metals from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 82% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.
