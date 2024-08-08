Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $51.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.74 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Silk Road Medical Trading Up 0.2 %

SILK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,069,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,322. Silk Road Medical has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SILK shares. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Free Report)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.