Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $155.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SPG. Argus upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $152.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.26. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $158.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

