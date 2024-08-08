Simplicity Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,110 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in RTX by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after acquiring an additional 17,351,313 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in RTX by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,752,000 after buying an additional 11,163,222 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in RTX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after buying an additional 6,932,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.10. The stock had a trading volume of 7,917,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,352,836. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,090,026. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $482,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,213 shares of company stock worth $22,963,593 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Melius Research increased their target price on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

