Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 47 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after purchasing an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $9.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,869.40. The company had a trading volume of 345,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,141.04 and a 1-year high of $1,887.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,653.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,623.28.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,885.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,998.33.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

