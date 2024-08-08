Simplicity Wealth LLC Buys 60,964 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 985.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,964 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% in the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after buying an additional 376,863 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,046,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1,431.5% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 212,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,993,000 after buying an additional 198,358 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSEARCA AVUS traded up $2.03 on Thursday, hitting $88.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,249. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.57 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

