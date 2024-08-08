Simplicity Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,204 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,755,000 after acquiring an additional 982,341 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 9,472,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,975,000 after acquiring an additional 523,805 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 481,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,328,000. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 683,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,201,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWX traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.08. The stock had a trading volume of 70,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,251. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.08 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.70 and a 200 day moving average of $74.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

